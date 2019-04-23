  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota North Stars and Olympic hockey player Neal Borten has been released from custody after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Wisconsin Sunday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed Broten driving a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Ellsworth Township.

Neal Broten (credit: Pierce County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy, suspecting Broten was operating under the influence, stopped the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test that Broten failed. He was then arrested and taken to the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of OWI.

A blood draw was taken and will be analyzed.

Broten was issued citations for failure to stop at a stop sign and driver possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. He has since been released from custody.

The Pierce County District Attorney’s office has not received a case file from the sheriff’s office. It may take several weeks before a result is received from the blood analysis.

