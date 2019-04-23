



That outpouring of support left viewers like Zach from St. Paul and Kathy from Stacy wondering: How does GoFundMe work? Good Question.

Since GoFundMe started in 2010, people have given each other more than $5 billion.

When someone donates, a 2.9% credit card processing fee is taken out. The rest goes to the cause.

GoFundMe also asks donors for a tip — an additional percentage on top of what they give. The company says that money goes to staff, technology and safety teams — basically keeping the site running.

Fundly, a competitor, works differently. It takes almost 8% from the donation itself, partly to cover the credit card fee.

Do GoFundMe money recipients have to pay taxes on the money that was raised? WCCO-TV talked with CPAs who said the answer is no in almost every case. This is because GoFundMe donations are considered gifts. Gifts aren’t taxed, but they’re also not tax-deductible. There are some different rules if one person gives more than 15,000 — but that rarely happens.

For example, the average gift for “Help for Landen” is $35. The beneficiary of the campaign can withdraw money as soon as GoFundMe verifies them. That usually happens within a day.

In Landen’s case, his family has been verified, so they could get the money now.