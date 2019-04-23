MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Testimony continued Tuesday morning in the trial of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017.
Chris Olson, a special agent with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, took the stand. His testimony focused on his conversation with Sgt. Shannon Barnette, of Minneapolis police, at the scene. The BCA investigates officer-involved shootings in Minneapolis.
Olson had difficulty remembering who first suggested there was a slap on the squad car prior to the shooting but eventually said it was Barnette who said it.
There was some discussion about the sounds Ruszczyk heard that prompted her call to 911 and how it may have been the sound of animals, maybe raccoons.
Lisa Kinsella, a BCA firearms expert, was on the stand next.
She said she was frustrated with how poorly the scene had been handled in respect to preserving it for forensics work.
She said the Minneapolis Fire Department covered Ruszczyk’s body, which made the tests she needed to perform more difficult.