MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar discussed impeachment and student loans during a CNN town hall Monday night.
The Minnesota senator broke with other candidates on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached. Klobuchar said Democrats should wait and see what happens.
Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren renewed her support for impeachment proceedings.
Klobuchar also fielded a question during the town hall about encouraging the USDA to keep frozen pizza in school lunches. She said she regretted the decision.
“It was about trying to keep a [Minnesota] company afloat in a really small town that employed a bunch of people,” Klobuchar said.
The senator went on to speak about the importance of nutrition in school lunches.
There are now 19 democrats seeking the presidential nomination.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to enter the race Wednesday.