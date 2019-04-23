



— The Minnesota Department of Education says more seniors graduated from high school in 2018 than ever before — and the achievement gap has been reduced.

According to education officials, 55,869 students, or 83.2% of the overall graduating class, graduated in 2018. It’s the state’s highest graduation rate on record.

“Graduating high school is a critical step on every student’s path to find their own success,” Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said. “In Minnesota, we do not give up on our students. Behind every single data point in this year’s historic graduation rate, I not only see the unique stories of individual students, but also the hard work that educators, administrators, coaches and families put into supporting the needs of our students so they could reach this important milestone.”

Over the last 5 years, the state’s four-year graduation rate has increased by 1.8 percentage points, from 81.4% to 83.2%.

The achievement gap remains for racial/ethnic groups, but education officials say graduation rates increased statewide for every group.

“Over the past five years, black students—who increased 7.2 percentage points—saw the largest increase,” education officials said.

During the same period, graduation rates for American Indian/Alaska Native students increased by 2.8%, Asian students increased by 4.2%, and Hispanic students by 3.6%. Additionally, students identifying as two or more races increased by 3%, students receiving special education services increased by 4%, English learners increased by 2.5% and students eligible for free or reduced-price meals increased by 3.5%.

To put things in perspective, from 2014 to 2018, graduation rates for American Indian students went from 48.2% to 51%. In the same time period, the graduation rates Hispanic students went from 63.2% to 66.8%, and black students went from 60.2% to 67.4%.

Since 2014, education officials say graduation rates for white students increased by 1.9% while students of color and American Indian students collectively increased by 4.9% during the same time. That represents an almost 15% reduction in the gap between white and nonwhite students.

“I am proud that the graduation gap is closing, but I am not satisfied,” Ricker said. “As we move forward, I am eager to partner with communities across our state to better support all of our students.”

