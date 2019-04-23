  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are getting down to the hard work of the 2019 session with just four weeks left before adjournment.

The agenda for the Democratic-controlled Minnesota House for Tuesday includes the big overall education and jobs bills. The GOP-controlled Senate’s agenda includes the main agriculture and rural development bill, as well as the Senate’s overall environment bill.

Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on taxes and spending. Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler says there’s no way to make significant improvements in education, health care and transportation without new revenues.

Senate Republicans will unveil their main tax bill Wednesday but say there’s no need to raise taxes when the state has a $1 billion surplus.

With four weeks left, Gov. Tim Walz says compromise is a virtue, not a vice.

