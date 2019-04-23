Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Openings Doors Dinner, a gala to benefit Emma Norton, will be held on Thursday, April 25 at the Intercontinental Riverfront in Saint Paul.
The night will feature inspirational speakers and activities, all with the goal of raising money for Emma Norton so they can continue their work combatting poverty and homelessness.
