MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study finds that more than half of Americans who smoke, drink or eat fatty foods would rather continue with the unhealthy habit — even if 10 more years of life was on the line.
The survey, commissioned by insurance company Vantis Life and conducted by research company Censuswide, asked 2,009 Americans if they’d cut their habit for an extra decade of life.
Nearly three in five smokers, 58%, said they wouldn’t cut the habit for an extra decade. Similar results were found for alcohol drinkers, 57%, and those who eat fatty foods, 56%.
When it comes to smoking, the survey also found women were less willing to quit for the longer lifespan. Sixty-three percent of female smokers wouldn’t give up cigarettes, compared to 54% of men.
“We conducted this survey to find out how aware Americans are of their habits and how much they affect things like their health and life expectancy,” says Alison Robb, a Senior Marketing Specialist with Vantis Life, in a statement. “We were surprised how unwilling people were to give up things they know are not healthy.”
When asked why they’d continue with their bad habits, 32% said they weren’t satisfied with the health warnings. Also, only 28% of participants admitted to wanting to know when they’ll die.