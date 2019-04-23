  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If there’s one thing most Minnesotans can agree on, its that mosquitoes are the absolute worst part of summer.

In fact, according to a new list by TruGreen, the Twin Cities area is among the top 15 U.S. cities most bothered by mosquitoes.

TruGreen, a professional lawn care company, compiled the list based on their sales and service data across the U.S.

According to the list, the Minneapolis-St. Paul area ranked ninth out of 15 cities most bothered by the blood-sucking pests.

New York, NY ranked first, followed by Chicago, IL and Atlanta, GA.

To learn more click here.

