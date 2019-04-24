MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota is going greener, with nine new solar sites on campus. Construction started in July, but now all but one of them is fully online, and the other will be up shortly.
The nine sites have enough power for 228 homes. That only covers about 1% of the University’s needs, but it’s part of a greater plan for the university to be carbon neutral by 2050.
The cost of doing that has been minimal so far. The director of sustainability for the University says the school has actually made money on its carbon reduction initiatives. He said this particular project will pay off as well.
“We’re buying power from the installation, and so the developer and owner of the project paid for most of the cost up front,” Shane Stennes said. “Then we get those back as a credit on our utility bill.”
The entire installation cost roughly $6 million, but the University paid $2.6 million.
Currently, 25% of the campus is powered by renewable energy; right now most of that is offsite. The goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2020 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.