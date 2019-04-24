MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to try the best delis in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Trieste Café
Topping the list is Trieste Café. Located at 10 S. Fifth St. in Downtown West, the deli, Mediterranean and Greek spot is the highest rated deli in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.
2. Allie’s Deli & Catering
Next up is Downtown West’s Allie’s Deli & Catering, situated at 527 Marquette Ave., Suite 205. With 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp, the deli, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Kramarczuk’s Sausage Company
East Bank-Nicollet Island’s Kramarczuk’s Sausage Company, located at 215 E. Hennepin Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and Polish spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 370 reviews.
4. Emilys Lebanese Delicatessen
Emilys Lebanese Delicatessen, a deli and Lebanese spot in Northeast, is another go-to, with four stars out of 190 Yelp reviews. Head over to 641 University Ave. NE to see for yourself.
5. Sikora’s Polish Market & Deli
Over in Northeast, check out Sikora’s Polish Market & Deli, which has earned five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store, deli and Polish spot at 1625 Washington St. NE.
6. Zelino Deli
Last but not least, there’s Zelino Deli, a Downtown West favorite with 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews. Stop by 831 Nicollet Mall to hit up the deli, which offers soup, sandwiches and more, next time you’re in the mood.