MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Wisconsin say a missing man was found dead in a central Minnesota cabin.
The Barron Police Department says 36-year-old Christopher Etchison was found Tuesday in a cabin near Sandstone, which is about 100 miles northwest of Barron County, Wisconsin.
Etchison’s cause of death is under investigation. The circumstance surrounding his death remain unknown.
Police say family members reported Etchison missing late last week. On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at Etchison’s apartment, where three people (two men, and one woman) were interviewed and arrested.
The three are being held in the Barron County Jail pending charges of obstruction and identity theft.
Police say a tip led on Tuesday led investigators to the cabin in Minnesota.
Etchison’s death remains under investigation by Barron police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Pine County Sheriff’s Department.