MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A north metro family was displaced overnight after a fast-moving fire swept through their home.
Fire crews in Hugo responded to the blaze early Wednesday morning at a house on the 5600 block of 141st Street North.
The local fire chief says one firefighter was injured battling the flames and brought to a hospital for treatment.
He also says the family of adults, two kids and a dog were outside the home when firefighters arrived. The Red Cross is now helping them.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.