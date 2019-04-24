Filed Under:Fire, House Fire, Hugo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A north metro family was displaced overnight after a fast-moving fire swept through their home.

Fire crews in Hugo responded to the blaze early Wednesday morning at a house on the 5600 block of 141st Street North.

The local fire chief says one firefighter was injured battling the flames and brought to a hospital for treatment.

He also says the family of adults, two kids and a dog were outside the home when firefighters arrived. The Red Cross is now helping them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.