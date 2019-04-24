MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The numbers are in, and the NCAA Final Four host committee says the event was a bigger slam dunk with fans than anticipated.
More than 72,000 fans attended both the Final Four and National Championship games.
And the events around town were huge hits, too. More than 36,000 fans watched practices on Final Four Friday.
Almost 17,000 people went to the March Madness Music Series to see Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and Jonas Brothers at The Armory.
Also, 76,000 fans played and explored the Final Four Fan Fest’s games and exhibits at the Minneapolis Convention Center, and an estimated 200,000 people wandered down Nicollet Mall’s Tip-Off Tailgate for music, food and the Ferris Wheel.
Attendance was up for all of those events compared to the last several years. More fans means, in theory, more money spent in restaurants and shops around downtown. And the hope is the basketball fans that came into town will return another time for vacation or business trip.
By the way, more than 2,200 people volunteered at the events.