HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston high school in Texas had adopted a new dress code that targets parents rather than students.

James Madison High School will turn away parents if they appear to be wearing pajamas, hair rollers or leggings. Bonnets also are banned.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Houston school district policy allows schools to establish standards for student attire and grooming, but no policy exists concerning parents.

Tomiko Miller, the mother of a Madison High student, says the code is discriminatory. Miller says it’s no one’s business if she decides to wear a bonnet to protect her hair when it rains.

Madison High’s dress code was established shortly after KPRC-TV reported that a parent attempting to enroll her child was asked to leave because of her attire, which included a headscarf and a T-shirt dress.

