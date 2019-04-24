  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Brian Robison, Minnesota Vikings, NFL Retirement
(credit: Minnesota Vikings)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former defensive end Brian Robison has ended his NFL career as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, the team announced Robison retired after signing a one-day contract with the Vikings.

Throughout his 11-year career, Robison recorded 60 total sacks while appearing in 173 games. While with the Vikings, he played in four NFC North Division Championship teams and played in two NFC Championship games.

“To the Minnesota Vikings, I thank you for the opportunity to be a Viking,” Robison said in video posted to Twitter Wednesday.

Watch the entire video below:

The Vikings also paid tribute to the athlete on Instagram:

Robison was released from the team prior to the 2018 season.

