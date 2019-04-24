  • WCCO 4On Air

PINE CITY, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a conservation officer on a Pine County lake last weekend.

Officer Eugene Wynn and a Pine County sheriff’s deputy were responding to a call on Cross Lake near Pine City last Friday. Both were thrown from their boat minutes after leaving shore. The deputy was rescued. Wynn’s body was recovered after a five-hour search.

Minnesota OSHA spokesman James Honerman tells Minnesota Public Radio News his agency will review safety and health practices, conduct interviews and take photos and video to determine if any hazardous conditions contributed to the accident.

The 43-year-old Wynn had been a conservation officer since 2001. He was based in Pine City. He is survived by his wife, Heather Wynn, an 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

