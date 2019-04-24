MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Pennsylvania police officer who spends his free time painting portraits of fallen officers has created a tribute to Eugene Wynn, the Minnesota conservation officer who died last week in the line of duty.
Jonny Castro, of the Philadelphia Police Department, posted his portrait of Wynn on Facebook on Wednesday, along with a caption that described the circumstances of the 43-year-old’s death.
Last Friday, Wynn and Pine County sheriff’s deputies responded to Cross Lake on a report of a possible body in the water. Wynn and a deputy took a boat onto the lake to search it, but the two were somehow thrown into the frigid lake.
Crews pulled the deputy to shore, but Wynn slipped under the water. His body was found the next morning.
Wynn left behind a wife and two children. He was an 18-year veteran of the Department of Natural Resources.
Castro, the portrait artist, has painted more than 150 portraits of fallen officers from across the world, according to CBS Philadelphia. He sends the finished portraits to family and friends and covers the expenses himself.