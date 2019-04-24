Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a Brooklyn Center squad car struck and injured a pedestrian.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place around 10:53 p.m. Tuesday night near the area of Shingle Creek Boulevard and Freeway Boulevard.
Officials say the female pedestrian was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The Brooklyn Center Police Officer was not injured.
The county sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.