By Reg Chapman
Filed Under:Justine Damond, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Mohamed Noor, Reg Chapman


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The prosecution continues its case in the trial of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police Officer charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

On Wednesday morning, the prosecution called the Crystal Police Department use of force expert, Lieutenant Derrick Hacker, to the stand.

Hacker testified that being spooked or startled is not the same as “fearing death or great bodily harm.” He said he also believes that Noor’s use of deadly force was “excessive and objectively unreasonable.”

He said he believes they should have made contact with the 911 caller, and he also believes they should have connected the previous 911 call from that same area to the current call.

Hacker testified that Justine “did nothing wrong.”

