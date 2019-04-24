



— The Latest on the death of Minnesota Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Gov Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in Minnesota in honor of a conservation officer who died on duty.

Eugene Wynn died Friday after he was thrown from a boat during a search on Cross Lake near Pine City.

RELATED: Philadelphia Cop Paints Portrait Of Fallen Minnesota Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn

The governor’s proclamation, issued Wednesday, says flags should fly at half-staff until sunset Friday. He says Wynn was an outstanding officer who was admired and respected by his colleagues and served with dignity and pride.

The 43-year-old Wynn had been a conservation officer since 2001. He left behind a wife and two children.

The Minnesota House and Senate paid tribute to Wynn on Wednesday with ceremonies that included an honor guard of conservation officers in dress uniforms and long moments of silence.

___

11:05 a.m.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a conservation officer on a Pine County lake last weekend.

Officer Eugene Wynn and a Pine County sheriff’s deputy were responding to a call on Cross Lake near Pine City last Friday. Both were thrown from their boat minutes after leaving shore. The deputy was rescued. Wynn’s body was recovered after a five-hour search.

Minnesota OSHA spokesman James Honerman tells Minnesota Public Radio News his agency will review safety and health practices, conduct interviews and take photos and video to determine if any hazardous conditions contributed to the accident.

The 43-year-old Wynn had been a conservation officer since 2001. He was based in Pine City. He is survived by his wife, Heather Wynn, an 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)