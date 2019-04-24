  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A White Bear Lake man has been charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office with six felony counts of filing fraudulent sales tax returns.

According to the complaint, Daron Edwin Close, owner of DC Restaurants LLC which operates Acqua Restaurant and Wine Bar in White Bear Lake, underreported the amount of sales tax he collected at the restaurants by more than $13,000.

The Department of Revenue says Close allegedly admitted that “the point of sale system used at Acqua accurately tracked sales tax collected and he did not know why he underreported the amount of tax collected.”

His business, DC Restaurants LLC, also faces six felony counts of failing to pay sales tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

