MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 2019 NFL Draft starts Thursday, and the Minnesota Vikings have the 18th overall pick.
WCCO Sports Director Mike Max says that if there’s an offensive lineman coveted by a number of teams, the Vikings might trade down to get multiple picks.
One player the team is likely considering is Andre Dillard, an outstanding tackle from Washington State University. If he’s up for grabs, the Vikings will take him, Max says.
Many project Garret Bradbury, a center from North Carolina State University, to go to the Vikings with the 18th pick. However, Max says that he doesn’t see the team giving up on Pat Elflein just yet, despite injuries performance issues.
Whoever the Vikings pick in the draft, they’ll have to play right away. Salary cap restrictions will force rookies to step up.
“With how top-heavy our roster is right now, with the contracts we have out there, these players that we’re bringing in have to come in and contribute,” said Rick Spielman, the Vikings general manager on Tuesday.
On the local front, keep an eye on Amani Hooker, Max says. Hooker graduated from Park Center High School and went on to play in Iowa, where he won the starting safety position.
The Vikings might also be eyeing a tight end. However, although there are at least two of them ranked highly, Max believes the Vikings are still satisfied with Kyle Rudolph.