MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allianz Life Insurance Company was named among the best places to work for LGBTQ equality in 2019, after the company scored a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s corporate equality index for the third time.
“We are very proud to again be recognized by the HRC for the work we do to foster a workplace where every person feels welcome, connected, and valued,” Jenny Guldseth, chief human resources officer at Allianz Life, said. “At Allianz Life, we are focused on creating a diverse workplace where every person is able to contribute their talents and offer their perspectives.”
In addition to the recognition from HRC, Allianz Life has received several other honors in the past year, including eight years in a row on Fortune’s list of the 100 best companies to work for, and nine years on Star Tribune’s list of the top 100 workplaces.
The HRC’s annual survey evaluates companies’ LGBT-related policies — including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBT community. Employers that earn a 100-percent rating on the index have satisfied all the criteria established for that year and are so recognized. In 2018, Allianz Life was among 571 companies that received a 100-percent rating.
For more information on the 2019 CEI report, click here.