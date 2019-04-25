Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a bicyclist is in the hospital with critical injuries Thursday evening after a crash with a commercial vehicle in Minneapolis.
Officers responded to the call around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South 2nd Street. The adult bicyclist was transported to the hospital with “extremely critical injuries,” police say.
The driver of the commercial vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with authorities.
As of Thursday evening, the bicyclist is in surgery.