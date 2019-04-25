  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:3rd Avenue South, Bike-Commercial Vehicle Crash, Minneapolis News, South 2nd Street

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a bicyclist is in the hospital with critical injuries Thursday evening after a crash with a commercial vehicle in Minneapolis.

Officers responded to the call around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South 2nd Street. The adult bicyclist was transported to the hospital with “extremely critical injuries,” police say.

The driver of the commercial vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with authorities.

As of Thursday evening, the bicyclist is in surgery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.