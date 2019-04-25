  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota Flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a water budget bill that includes funding for flood control projects in Fargo and Minot.

The bill contains $82.5 million for the ongoing Mouse River flood control project in Minot and a long-term commitment of $750 million for a project to divert the Red River to protect flood-prone Fargo and nearby Moorhead, Minnesota.

Funding approved for the Red River diversion project was $120 million short of the amount sought by the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority and Burgum.

The cost for the flood protection project in Minot is about $1 billion. The Red River project is pegged at about $2.75 billion.

Both projects rely on substantial federal funding.

