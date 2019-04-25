  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Jeremy Sagvold, Moorhead, Zaiden Engen Ness

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A northwestern Minnesota man has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison for a traffic crash that killed a 2-year-old boy.

Forty-two-year-old Jeremy Sagvold was behind the wheel in January 2018 when he crashed in Moorhead and killed Zaiden Engen Ness. The boy’s parents were also in the vehicle.

Prosecutors argued Sagvold was “grossly negligent” when he chose to drive that day because of his history of epilepsy-related seizures and his suspended license. KFGO reports the defense argued there was no evidence that Sagvold had suffered a seizure prior to the collision.

Clay County District Judge Michael Fritz found Sagvold guilty of vehicular homicide, but innocent of manslaughter this week.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.