MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Thursday morning after being run over by a semi at a Minneapolis scrap metal business.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the man was struck around 9:20 a.m. at Re-Alliance Recycling, on the 1500 block of North 2nd Street, in the city’s Near North neighborhood.

Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man was at the scrap metal plant for business purposes. They believe the semi’s driver might have been backing up at the time of the incident.

“This is a tragic scene,” said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. “Someone lost their life out here for business, doing a job and unfortunately they won’t be going home tonight.”

The man’s name has yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

