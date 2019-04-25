MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl is promising to take steps to address concerns about alleged racist behavior at Chaska High School.
During a six-hour school board meeting Monday, parents shared stories of bullying and violence. Many expressed outrage over what they say is the school district’s inaction to protect students.
One of the most recent incidents involved a widely-circulated image of 25 African American students with the caption “Negro Hill.”
In the aftermath of the meeting, Windschitl said all community members need to join together and denounce hate.
“What we are looking at is to sit down with the school district and make those first steps and say, ‘Hey what is going on, how can we help, how can we make this better, what can we do to help this’ because it’s a school, but it’s all of us as a community together,” Mayor Windschitl said.
Windschitl says the city will also help with anti-bias workshops.