(credit: Northwoods Humane Society)


Scooter is a 3-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer mix who was recently surrendered to the Northwoods Humane Society because his original owner did not have enough time for him.

He is described as “an incredibly sweet boy with a wonderful personality!”

Scooter (credit: Northwoods Humane Society)

Scooter was born with an eye deformity and cannot see out of his left eye, but it doesn’t bother him the slightest.

He’s good with kids, but the NHS is not sure if he’s OK with cats or other dogs, although they say he seems to get along well with the other dogs in the facility.

Click here for more information on Scooter and the NHS!

