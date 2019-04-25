  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Snow – yes, snow – is again in the forecast.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says there’s a chance for slushy spring snow Saturday in southern Minnesota, with possible accumulating totals in the southeastern corner of the state.

Current model predictions, however, remain uncertain as to where exactly the storm will hit.

The storm could cover all of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, or pass to the south, clipping the southeastern corner of the state.

If the storm hits the metro, the precipitation will likely just be rain, Brickman says. If a few snowflakes do fall, they’ll likely melt on contact.

If snow does stack up in some areas this weekend, it won’t stick around long as temperatures look to be in the 50s for the final days of April.

