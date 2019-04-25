MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is hoping its new service will take off with travelers. It promises to deliver food to you at your gate in 30 minutes or less.

MSP Airport is one of a few in the country testing the service AtYourGate out.

“We get (the argument) that a lot of people are so lazy and the Midwestern work ethic kicks in,” spokesperson Tony Richards said. “But it comes down to, there are 37 million travelers a year through this airport and 17,000 employees.”

Those employees tested the app out for the first few months. As it gains momentum for the rest of us, one challenge will be timing if everyone orders all at once.

The restaurants are limited, for now. AtYourGate plans to expand on food and add toiletries and other stuff, too.

WCCO’s Christiane Cordero tried the service, keeping the order simple: a chicken sandwich and a water bottle. Delivery cost an extra $3, and we gave another 15% for the tip. Cordero paid through the app, then waited for her delivery, which was estimated at about 20 to 35 minutes, but came in just 10. Granted, it was a less busy time in the airport, about 10 a.m. on a weekday.

AtYourGate is also available at New York area airports, as well as San Diego and Portland.