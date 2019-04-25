



— And just like that, the Minnesota Vikings 2019 season is upon us.

If you are a Vikings fan, you are probably satisfied with Thursday’s draft pick. Not because you understand what Garrett Bradbury can do as a football player, but because you know they took someone who plays a position the team needs – the offensive line.

For once, the stands were empty and fans took the field. Vikings enthusiasts showed up Thursday night for some pre-season fun.

RELATED: Vikings Draft NC State Center Garrett Bradbury At No. 18

“We’re going to Super Bowl and I hope we go. I love our team, I love our coach. Go Vikings go,” said Raquel Berc, of Apple Valley.

But everyone we talked with agreed there is some room for improvement and they hoped to address it Thursday night.

When asked what position he hoped for, Brock Nielsen said “guard or tackle, anything on the offensive line.”

“Offensive line. That seems to be the consensus. I mean, Cousins has to be protected. If he would have been protected last year, we would have won four more games,” said Don Mendee, of Lindstrom.

And when the Vikings staff got to pick, it was clear the team and their fans were in sync.

In the end, the Vikings selected North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury with the 18th overall pick in the NFL draft.