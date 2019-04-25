  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Minnesota Politics, Pete Buttigieg, Politics


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is slated to hold a private fundraiser in the Twin Cities next week.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is scheduled to hold an event on May 2 in St. Paul. Tickets for the fundraiser range from $250 to $2,800.

Buttigieg is the youngest candidate in a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls, which only grew bigger Thursday when former Vice President Joe Biden officially announced his bid in the race.

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, will be the first Democratic presidential candidate (besides Sen. Amy Klobuchar) to visit Minnesota.

