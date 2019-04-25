Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is slated to hold a private fundraiser in the Twin Cities next week.
Buttigieg, who is openly gay, will be the first Democratic presidential candidate (besides Sen. Amy Klobuchar) to visit Minnesota.
The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is scheduled to hold an event on May 2 in St. Paul. Tickets for the fundraiser range from $250 to $2,800.
Buttigieg is the youngest candidate in a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls, which only grew bigger Thursday when former Vice President Joe Biden officially announced his bid in the race.
