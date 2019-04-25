  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a crash that claimed a woman’s life.

It happened Wednesday around 9 p.m near Washington and North Dowling avenues.

Police say a car with two people in it was driving northbound on Washington, and when making a left turn, crashed into another vehicle.

According to police, the woman driving the car that was hit was killed.

Her name has not been released. The two people who were not hurt, are cooperating with police.

No additional information has been released at this time.

