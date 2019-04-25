MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The prosecution rested its case in the Mohamed Noor trial Thursday and Noor is expected to take the stand in his defense.
Mohamed Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond , a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia. She had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home minutes before she was shot.
Noor refused to talk to investigators after the shooting. He was fired from the force after being charged. It’s been unclear whether he would testify.
After the prosecution rested Thursday, one of Noor’s attorneys asked the judge whether defense experts could be in the courtroom during the fired officer’s testimony.
On Wednesday morning, the prosecution called the Crystal Police Department use of force expert, Lieutenant Derrick Hacker, to the stand.
Hacker testified that being spooked or startled is not the same as “fearing death or great bodily harm.” He said he also believes that Noor’s use of deadly force was “excessive and objectively unreasonable.”
Hacker told the jury the shooting could have been avoided if Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, had made contact with Ruszczyk Damond after her second call to 911 when she requested an estimated time of arrival for officers. Hacker testified that Justine “did nothing wrong.”
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)