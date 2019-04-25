  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Explosion, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Chemical Safety Board wants federal environmental regulators to re-examine a 1993 study on hydrofluoric acid after an explosion at a Superior oil refinery last year.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the board wants the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review the study to determine the effectiveness of existing regulations and the viability of using safer technologies in refineries. About a third of the nation’s 150 refineries still use hydrofluoric acid to produce high octane gas.

An explosion at the Husky Energy refinery in Superior in April 2018 sent debris within 150 feet of the refinery’s hydrofluoric acid tank, forcing a large part of the city to evacuate.

Husky spokesman Mel Duvall tells WPR that the refinery has installed additional protections since the blast.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.