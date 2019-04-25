



The weekend is just around the corner. Because the weather doesn’t look to be very warm, it’s perfect for the last indoor winter market of the year.

Here are details on that and more, if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Spring St. Paul Art Crawl

Art lovers will want to be in St. Paul this weekend for the Spring St. Paul Art Crawl!

More than 400 artists including painters, photographers, jewelry designers and more will spread out in venues across the city.

There will also be live entertainment.

The art crawl takes place Friday through Sunday.

Final Indoor Winter Market

It’s the final Indoor Winter Market of the year.

At the Mill City Farmers Market, over 40 local farmers, food makers, and artists will display handmade gifts and weekly groceries such as spinach, lettuce, kale, onions and other root vegetables.

The market is Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Mill City Museum.

Spring Jam

The U of M is celebrating Spring Jam this weekend.

The festival has live music, carnival rides, and food!

Spring Jam is this Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $40.

Horse Expo

Finally, Minnesota’s largest Horse Expo takes over the State Fair grounds.

Over 700 trade show booths will line the streets of the fair grounds for horse lovers to compare brands and prices.

Get tips and suggestions for horse training, care, handling, riding and housing.

The Horse Expo is open Friday through Sunday.