MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Cloud say they’re looking for a gunman after two people were shot Friday morning on the city’s west side.
The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of St. Germain Street West. Responding officers pulled over a car fleeing the scene, and found two men inside with gunshot wounds to their legs.
Emergency crews brought the men to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
The victims told investigators that the shooter was a man they knew, who fired on them as they were leaving the area.
Police say investigators are working to identify the suspect and find him.
The shooting remains under investigation.