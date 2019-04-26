MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a 5-year-old boy who was injured when he was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America says the boy is now out of critical condition, and is alert and conscious.
They said the recovery for the boy would be long, but they expect him to be home by sometime in June. They said they’re now turning their focus on the additional surgeries the boy will undergo in the healing process.
“Please keep praying for our son,” the family said in a newly released statement. “All praise, glory and honor to Jesus. He saved our son’s live and is healing him in the most miraculous ways.”
The family also thanked the 28,000-plus individuals and families who donated to the GoFundMe page set up for the boy’s family, which has raised just shy of $1 million.
During his Easter sermon, Pastor Mac Hammond said said the boy has no signs of brain damage or swelling, and added the boy’s grandfather called him to deliver the good news following a five-hour MRI. Hammond said one of the boy’s attending physicians called his recovery “truly a miracle.”
Emmanuel Aranda, who faces one felony count of attempted premeditated first-degree murder in connection to the incident, made his initial court appearance last week. Aranda returns to court May 14. His bail remains at $2 million.
A mailing address has also been set up for cards and well wishes to the boy:
Prayers for Landen
PO Box 43516
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4200