MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House on Thursday night passed a $15 billion health and human services package, one of biggest spending bills of the year.
The Democratic measure passed 74-55 after more than nine hours of debate. The bill includes sweeping proposals like cutting prices for prescription drugs, raising the tobacco age to 21, allow Minnesotans to “buy in” to state insurance programs and a 2% health provider tax to fund health programs.
Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, sponsored the bill that now heads to the Senate.
“This bill reduces health care costs, it takes care of our most vulnerable, and it takes a great step toward the future,” Liebling said.
House Republicans criticized the massive spending in the measure and say it could decrease access and increase costs for health care. Some held up the 1,100-page bill that weighs 12 pounds.
The Senate has a much different health policy proposal.