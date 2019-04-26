



— The Minnesota House on Thursday night passed a $15 billion health and human services package, one of biggest spending bills of the year.

The Democratic measure passed 74-55 after more than nine hours of debate. The bill includes sweeping proposals like cutting prices for prescription drugs, raising the tobacco age to 21, allow Minnesotans to “buy in” to state insurance programs and a 2% health provider tax to fund health programs.

Last night the Minnesota House passed their Health and Human Services omnibus bill, which contains four strong tobacco prevention and cessation policies. pic.twitter.com/o6d76AmrwD — Tobacco21 (@Tobacco21) April 26, 2019

Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, sponsored the bill that now heads to the Senate.

“This bill reduces health care costs, it takes care of our most vulnerable, and it takes a great step toward the future,” Liebling said.

Rep. @TinaLiebling, chair of the #mnhouse Health and Human Services Finance Division, is reflected in the window of the House Retiring Room door as she makes final comments on HF2414, the omnibus health and human services finance bill. | Photo by Paul Battaglia #mnleg pic.twitter.com/peC6CwrGNk — MNHouseInfo (@MNHouseInfo) April 26, 2019

House Republicans criticized the massive spending in the measure and say it could decrease access and increase costs for health care. Some held up the 1,100-page bill that weighs 12 pounds.

#mnhouse passes omnibus tax bill 74-55 and sends it to the Senate. Supporters of HF2125 say it’ll provide investments to improve the lives of Minnesotans. Opponents say its tax increases, in part, will hurt low-income residents the hardest. #mnleg — MNHouseInfo (@MNHouseInfo) April 26, 2019

The Senate has a much different health policy proposal.

