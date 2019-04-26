Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Transportation officials say the westbound lanes of Highway 55 closed to traffic near the intersection of County Road 6 Friday morning in Plymouth following a crash that involving a pedestrian.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Transportation officials say the westbound lanes of Highway 55 closed to traffic near the intersection of County Road 6 Friday morning in Plymouth following a crash that involving a pedestrian.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Highway 55-WB is closed at Co. Rd. 6 in Plymouth. @MnDOTnews reporting the crash involved a pedestrian. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/oik47AdHc9
— Ali Lucia (@Ali_Lucia) April 26, 2019