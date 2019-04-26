(credit: CBS)
Title: Technical Director/Director
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
WCCO is looking for a big-picture manager who focuses on the audience experience and team work.
- Manage behind-the-scenes operations in the control room and studio to create dynamic and memorable TV and digital content.
- Lead technical and aesthetic quality control standards ensuring the WCCO brand’s look and feel is woven into all production.
- Be the bridge that unites News/Creative Services/Engineering and IT.
- Consult with BO&E management in equipment specifications, purchases, installation and evaluation as it pertains to production and on-air operations.
- Lead and execute roll-out of large event coverage, i.e. elections, Super Bowl, Final Four and other dynamic events.
- Work closely with the directors and news managers to proactively deal with day-to-day as well as long-term needs of the station; troubleshoot and communicate kinks in the system.
- Collaborate with Creative Services and Engineering to best showcase our beautiful studio, rooftop and mall sets.
- Create new, dynamic camera shots and “live” locations in collaboration with the News Operations Manager.
- Manage scheduling, training and motivation of staff by setting goals and offering nonstop feedback.
- Extensive knowledge of Collective Bargaining Agreements and how it applies to scheduling staff
- Stay on top of industry changes and innovation; use knowledge to collaborate on long-range planning for facility development and production efficiencies for all platforms.
- Attend weekly News and Engineering Managers meetings.
- Other duties as assigned by the News Director.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum five years’ management experience.
- Detail oriented with excellent organizational, budgetary, personnel management, communication and client relationship skills.
- Work well under pressure including tight budgets, deadlines and direction changes.
- Pre-production, post production, and non-linear editing knowledge required.
- Must be available to work any shift required in a 24/7 newsroom including weekends and evenings.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.