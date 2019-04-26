MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lyon County officials say a diesel fuel pipeline leak was caused by a person, and was not an error with the pipeline.
On Wednesday evening, operators at Magellan’s pipeline control center say they observed a pressure drop associated with their 8-inch refined products pipeline near Cottonwood. Representatives with Magellan said they then closed valves on the system.
The spill, estimated at 200 barrels or 8,400 gallons, prompted significant efforts to prevent it from entering lake waters in the area.
Related: ‘Significant Efforts’ Underway After Pipeline Leaks Diesel Fuel
At this point, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is not specifying how the pipeline was damaged, but do say it appears to be damaged by another person and was not an error with the pipeline.
According to an MPR News report, an unidentified 20-year-old man admitted to firing shots at the pipeline, and one of the shots penetrated the pipe.
Lyon County Sheriff Stewart VanderStoep says more information is expected when the county attorney makes a charging decision.