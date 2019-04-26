Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s not quite “3 Chains o’ Gold,” but the Minnesota Twins are giving away a few surefire collector’s items for Prince diehards on their third annual “Prince Night.”
The team announced that they’ll be giving the first 10,000 fans who attend the Friday, June 14 game against Kansas City a purple Twins jersey, which says Prince’s name on the back above the “Love Symbol.”
That same symbol will be featured on a special Twins baseball cap available to fans who purchase a Prince theme night package, a hat that also features a paisley print under the visor.
A Prince-themed fireworks show will cap off the game at Target Field, and the team announced there will be a lot more embedded celebrations of the artist, who died three years ago earlier this week. Previously, for instance, each Twins player has selected a Prince song for their walk-up music.