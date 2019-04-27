  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some drivers in the Twin Cities metro have to find a new way through town because of a closure this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has shut down Interstate 35W in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 in Minneapolis.

(credit: MnDOT)

Crews are doing underground utility work this weekend, which is part of the Downtown to Crosstown Project. Roadwork won’t be finished until the fall of 2021.

The interstate should reopen in time for the Monday morning commute.

