MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are looking for an armed robbery who may have been involved in two robberies in Uptown.

Police say they happened near 28th Street and Grand Avenue between 11 p.m. Friday and midnight. One person suffered minor injuries during a robbery, but they were not shot. Police say there was no reported gunfire in the area.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area early Saturday morning, but did not find the robbery. The search continues.

