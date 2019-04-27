Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 23rd Avenue North and 4th Street North for a report of shots fired. Police found two people at the scene – a man and a woman – with gunshot wounds. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, but authorities are investigating the shooting.
No additional information has been released at this time.