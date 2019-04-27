  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winter weather has not ended for areas of Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Saturday for a system that could drop up to 7 inches of snow on far southern Minnesota. It includes the cities of Blue Earth, Albert Lea, Austin and Lanesboro.

The system is expected to move into Wisconsin later Saturday, although carrying a little less clout. Snow totals are predicted to be in the 4-inch range or less. Even so, city officials in Madison put 30 plow operators on notice in case the snow begins accumulating on roadways.

Parts of east central South Dakota were under a winter weather advisory Saturday morning, affecting 11 counties.

