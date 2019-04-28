Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol has identified a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Plymouth Friday morning.
The patrol says the crash happened around 4:24 a.m, on Highway 55 near County Road 6.
Officials say 37-year-old Benjamin George Sommerfeld of Minneapolis was crossing Hwy 55 outside of the crosswalk at County Road 6 when he was struck and killed by a westbound traveling Dodge Dakota.
According to the state patrol, the driver, 56-year-old Martin Ralph Norman sustained no injuries.
Due to the incident, the westbound lanes of Hwy 55 were closed to traffic near the intersection of County Road 6.
No additional information has been released at this time.